Santiment Network Token (SAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,713.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Santiment Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $25,713.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.