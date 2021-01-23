Sapien (SPN) Achieves Market Cap of $726,839.24

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sapien coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $726,839.24 and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapien has traded down 97.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Sapien Coin Profile

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars.

