Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,794.00

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and $16,794.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 497,705,851 coins and its circulating supply is 479,559,362 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

Sapphire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.