Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

