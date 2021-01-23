Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.96. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,615,977 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £65.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

About Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

