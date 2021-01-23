Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 177,061 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.87 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.