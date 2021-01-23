Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

