Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 15,151 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 2.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

