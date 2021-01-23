Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

