Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

