Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

