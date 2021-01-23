Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

