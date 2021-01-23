Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

