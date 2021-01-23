Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $112.84 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.