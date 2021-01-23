Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $26.52 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up about 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of F5 Networks worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

FFIV opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $204.55. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $3,906,814. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

