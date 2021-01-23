Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $32.27 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cerner worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cerner by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cerner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

