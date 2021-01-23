Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of COO stock opened at $380.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.