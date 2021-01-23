Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

