Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

