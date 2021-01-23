Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $270.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

