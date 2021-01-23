Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

