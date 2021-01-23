Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 749 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,773 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18,554.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

