Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises 2.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

