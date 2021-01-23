Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,670,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,227.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,177.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

