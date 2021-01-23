Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $192.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

