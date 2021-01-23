Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $514.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

