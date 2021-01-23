Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $328.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.