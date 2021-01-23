Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $58,848,000. Natixis increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

