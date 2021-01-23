Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

