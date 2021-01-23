Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

