Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $735.05 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

