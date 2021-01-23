Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC opened at $111.52 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.