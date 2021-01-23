Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 377,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 143,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

