Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $12.48 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $159.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.