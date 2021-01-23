Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $93.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.