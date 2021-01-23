Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,166.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Scala has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,459,675,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,659,675,889 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

