Scharf Investments LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

