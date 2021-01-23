Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

