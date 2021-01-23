Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Cap Hits $193,439.89

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Scorum Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $193,439.89 and $2,640.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

