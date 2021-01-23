ScPrime Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,148.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $6,148.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00126092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,879,605 coins and its circulating supply is 32,195,994 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.