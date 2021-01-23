ScPrime Price Reaches $0.12 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $26,486.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,893,845 coins and its circulating supply is 32,210,234 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.