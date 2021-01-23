Scry.info 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,763.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $734,910.58 and approximately $12,763.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

