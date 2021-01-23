Scrypta Achieves Market Cap of $94,384.17 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $94,384.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,586,564 coins and its circulating supply is 15,786,564 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

