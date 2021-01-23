Scrypta (LYRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $94,384.17 and $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,586,564 coins and its circulating supply is 15,786,564 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

