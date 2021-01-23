ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.56

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.56 and traded as high as $217.87. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 7,441 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90. The company has a market cap of £82.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

