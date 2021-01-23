Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $182.75 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

