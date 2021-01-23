Secret Trading 25.1% Higher This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Secret has a total market cap of $85.41 million and $648,309.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00328875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.75 or 0.01579461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,502,850 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

