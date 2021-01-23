Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,092 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in The Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

