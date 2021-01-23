Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,702 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

