Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

